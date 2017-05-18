LED light maker Cree says top exec to step down
The long-time chief executive of Durham, North Carolina lighting company Cree Inc. is being replaced, the company said Friday. Chuck Swoboda, who's led the maker of LED bulbs and chips since 2001, said his decision to leave "follows a recent medical issue, which was resolved, and which caused me to reevaluate my priorities."
