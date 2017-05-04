Jared Kushner's sister woos China's '...

Jared Kushner's sister woos China's 'golden visa' investors

The sister of President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been courting Chinese investors using a much-criticized federal visa program that provides a path toward obtaining green cards. Kushner's sister Nicole Meyer promoted a Kushner Companies' development in Jersey City at an event Sunday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Shanghai.

