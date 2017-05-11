InterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2017

InterDigital, Inc. , a mobile technology research and development company, today announced that it expects its total second quarter 2017 revenue to be between $130 million and $135 million, with recurring revenue in the range of $84 million to $89 million and past sales revenue of $46 million. The guidance includes the total amount to be paid pursuant to a second quarter 2017 settlement.

