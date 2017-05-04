Idaho Power Wants To Speed Closure Of...

Idaho Power Wants To Speed Closure Of Nevada Coal Plant

13 hrs ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

Idaho Power has announced its intention to close a Nevada coal plant it co-owns with NV Energy 10 years sooner than planned, a move that would shutter both units at Nevada's last utility-owned, coal-burning power plant by 2025. Idaho Power said in filings with state regulators in Boise on Wednesday it will work with Nevada-based NV Energy to reach an agreement to stop burning coal at the North Valmy plant near Battle Mountain under the new timeline.

