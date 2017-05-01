HDD to SSD question2

HDD to SSD question2

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Tom's Hardware

Hello all, I just put a Samsung EVO 250 250gb SSD in my Win 10 desktop that had a 2TB HDD as the primary boot drive which had a C and D partition. Did the clone process, changed boot order , made sure its running AHCI and such.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Apr 2 Kris wilson 125
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mar '17 Jimmyzx9 12
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Mar '17 cal 53
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar '17 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar '17 Solarman 1
News A New Program For Renewable Energy Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,717,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC