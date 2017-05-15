'Frontline' documentary on Oregon occupation explores clash 'between different American...
In an image from the PBS "Frontline" documentary, "American Patriot: Inside the Armed Uprising Against the Federal Government," about the Bundy family and the occupation of Oregon's Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, Duane Ehmer is shown on his horse, Hellboy, at the refuge, near Burns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|swedenforever
|10
|CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09)
|May 12
|give-crucial-contex
|3
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC