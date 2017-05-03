Ex-TSMC engineer charged with pinching semiconductor trade secrets
A FORMER ENGINEER at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has with stealing some of the company's trade secrets when he was head-hunted for a position at Shanghai Hueli Microelectronics in China. TSMC accused its former employee of planning to steal information about the company's 28nm process technology after he was found to have made copies of a wide range of documents after he had tendered his resignation.
