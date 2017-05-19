Enablence Technologies Closes First Tranche of Financing
Enablence Technologies Inc. , a leading supplier of optical components and subsystems for access, metro and long-haul markets, today announced the closing of the first tranche of the private placement of common shares previously announced for 30,699,971 common shares representing gross proceeds of approximately $2,148,998 at a price of $0.07 per share. The proceeds from the Financing, as previously announced, are intended to be used as growth capital for current and future products, plus general corporate purposes.
