Enablence Technologies Closes First Tranche of Financing

Enablence Technologies Inc. , a leading supplier of optical components and subsystems for access, metro and long-haul markets, today announced the closing of the first tranche of the private placement of common shares previously announced for 30,699,971 common shares representing gross proceeds of approximately $2,148,998 at a price of $0.07 per share. The proceeds from the Financing, as previously announced, are intended to be used as growth capital for current and future products, plus general corporate purposes.

