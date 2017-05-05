Dataram Corporation Announces Record Date for Shareholders Entitled...

Dataram Corporation , an independent manufacturer of memory products and provider of performance solutions, today announced the Company's Board of Directors has authorized and declared that the close of business on May 8, 2017 be the record date for determination of the shareholders eligible to receive a distribution, if any, of an interest in the Company's assets related to its legacy business, consisting of, among other things, manufacture, distribution, design, development and sale of memory modules, software products, and technical services , as described in the Company's combined proxy and registration statement on Form S-4 declared effective on March 7, 2017 .

