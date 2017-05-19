Cree CEO Chuck Swoboda Stepping Down From His Position
Cree, Inc. Chief Executive Chuck Swoboda will step down after 16 years in the position, the provider of LEDS and other lighting products said Friday. Swoboda will remain at the company until a new CEO is named and will be available as a consultant to the company following that.
