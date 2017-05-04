Cheaper clamshell phones favored by elderly consumers
Affordable flip phones launched by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics have proved popular among the elderly, according to statistics provided by SK Telecom's T world Direct Monday upon Parents' Day, Monday. Samsung's Galaxy Folder LTE and LG's Wine Smart Jazz were best-sellers among consumers in their 60s and 70s, comprising 77 percent and 75 percent of purchases respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC