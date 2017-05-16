Better Buy: Caterpillar Inc. vs ABB Ltd.

Both companies are global leaders in their respective industries, are worth more than $50 billion each in terms of market capitalization today, and are firing on all cylinders. ABB shares are up 17% year to date and just hit its 52-week high, while Caterpillar is still up about 9% so far even after retreating from its recent 52-week high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.