Apple to invest $200 million in scrat...

Apple to invest $200 million in scratch-resistant glass

13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Apple says it will invest $200 million in a rural Kentucky facility that it credits with rescuing the company's signature smartphone from a design flaw that would have led to scratched screens. The California-based company announced Friday it would give the money to Corning Inc. to use at its facility in Harrodsburg, Kentucky.

