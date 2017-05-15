Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEI...

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) CEO Sells $1,545,000.00 in Stock

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) 4 hr swedenforever 10
News CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09) May 12 give-crucial-contex 3
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Apr '17 Kris wilson 125
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mar '17 Jimmyzx9 12
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Mar '17 cal 53
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar '17 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,269 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC