$184.33 Million in Sales Expected for...

$184.33 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) This Quarter

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Brokerages expect that Universal Electronics Inc will report sales of $184.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks . Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Electronics' earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.68 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Apr '17 Kris wilson 125
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mar '17 Jimmyzx9 12
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Mar '17 cal 53
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar '17 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar '17 Solarman 1
News A New Program For Renewable Energy Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,650 • Total comments across all topics: 280,822,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC