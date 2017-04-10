UPDATE 1-Powertech seeks Japan chip t...

UPDATE 1-Powertech seeks Japan chip technology with purchases from Micron

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TAIPEI, April 14 Taiwan's Powertech Technology said on Friday it had bought two of Micron Technology's interests in Japan in deals worth up to $132 million, part of its efforts to expand its presence in Japanese chip technology. It plans to buy a near 40 percent stake in wafer testing firm Tera Probe, which combined with its own holding will give it majority control of at least 51.2 percent.

