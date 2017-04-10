UPDATE 1-Powertech seeks Japan chip technology with purchases from Micron

TAIPEI, April 14 Taiwan's Powertech Technology said on Friday it had bought two of Micron Technology's interests in Japan in deals worth up to $132 million, part of its efforts to expand its presence in Japanese chip technology. It plans to buy a near 40 percent stake in wafer testing firm Tera Probe, which combined with its own holding will give it majority control of at least 51.2 percent.

