Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Stake Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period.
Electronics Discussions
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Sun
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar 26
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar 24
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar 21
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar 9
|Solarman
|1
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Joeseph M
|81
