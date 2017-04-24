TE Connectivity tops revenue estimates, raises forecast
TE Connectivity Ltd, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of electronics and sensors, reported a higher-than-expected increase in second-quarter revenue, driven by demand in China, Japan and South Korea. The company, which makes products including wheel speed sensors, USB connectors, and guidewires for medical procedures, also raised its full-year sales and profit forecast for the second time.
