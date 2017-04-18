Taiwan market: LG launches new flagship smartphone, smartwatches
LG Electronics has unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the LG G6, in the Taiwan market with the availability to begin on May 1. It is priced at NT$24,900 unlocked. The LG G6 features a 5.7-inch QHD+FullVision display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core CPU, 13-megapixel dual-lens rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.
