STMicro's Bozotti to remain for one year as new CEO search delayed
Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Thursday said long-serving Carlo Bozotti will remain in place as president and chief executive for another year after a long-running search appeared to fail to produce a replacement. Bozotti, 65, who has been with STMicro and its successor companies for 40 years, serving as the company's chief executive for the last dozen years, was reappointed as the sole member of the company's managing board.
