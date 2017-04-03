SmtXtra Celebrates its 10th Anniversary as a Global Supplier to the Electronics Industry
SmtXtra, a leading provider of productivity enhancing solutions for the global surface mount electronic assembly sector, is pleased to announce its 10th anniversary. The event will be honored with more than 30 of SmtXtra's customers flying in to the UK from across the globe, to join in the two-day celebrations.
