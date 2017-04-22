Should You Follow This Wall Street Firm's Lead in Swapping NVIDIA for Skyworks Solutions?
On the other hand, graphics specialist NVIDIA BMO Capital believes that NVIDIA's gaming business is going to hit a roadblock due to weaker-than-expected GPU shipments in the March quarter. Additionally, Pacific Crest analysts have cut their NVIDIA rating to underweight from sector weight, citing saturation in the PC GPU market and possible weakness in data center sales.
