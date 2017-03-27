Samsung To Engage In All-out Promotional Drive To Woo Consumers To S8
Samsung Electronics Co said Sunday that it has kicked off an all-out promotional drive to allow as many consumers as possible to check out its newest Galaxy S8 smartphone, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported. The world's leading smartphone manufacturer said it has opened some 3,000 special stores all across South Korea where people can actually hold and experience the various cutting-edge features of its flagship device.
