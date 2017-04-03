Samsung joins HEVC Advance

HEVC Advance announces the addition of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. as a Licensor and Licensee to the HEVC Advance Licensing Program BOSTON – April 5, 2017 – HEVC Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has become both a Licensor and Licensee of the HEVC Advance HEVC/H.265 Licensing Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.