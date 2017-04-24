Samsung foresees bigger profit in 201...

Samsung foresees bigger profit in 2017 as memory chips soar

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Visitors try out Samsung Electronics Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones at its shop in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 27, 2017. Samsung Electronics said Thursday its first-quarter profit surged to the highest level in more than three years as its semiconductor division posted the highest income in the company's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Apr 2 Kris wilson 125
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mar '17 Jimmyzx9 12
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Mar '17 cal 53
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar '17 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar '17 Solarman 1
News A New Program For Renewable Energy Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC