Samsung Electronics sees stronger earnings from chips, phones after first-quarter profit jump
Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday said it expected earnings to further improve in the current quarter, after it reported its best quarterly profit since 2013 thanks to a memory chip boom. The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office in Seoul, South Korea February 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr 2
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC