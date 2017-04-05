Richardson Electronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Divi...
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. today reported financial results for its third quarter ended February 25, 2017. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr 2
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar 26
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar 24
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar 21
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar 9
|Solarman
|1
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Joeseph M
|81
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC