Research factory for micro- and nano-electronics to boost European industry
Eleven institutes within the Fraunhofer Group for Microelectronics, together with two institutes within the Leibniz Association, have come up with a concept for a cross-location research factory for microelectronics and nanoelectronics - helping to reinforce the position of Europe's semiconductor and electronics industry within global competition. The Federal Ministry of Education and Research is providing support with grants of 280 million euros for Fraunhofer and 70 million euros for Leibniz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Microwave Engineering Online.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr 2
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar 26
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar 24
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar 21
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Joeseph M
|81
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC