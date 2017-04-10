Research factory for micro- and nano-electronics to boost European industry

Eleven institutes within the Fraunhofer Group for Microelectronics, together with two institutes within the Leibniz Association, have come up with a concept for a cross-location research factory for microelectronics and nanoelectronics - helping to reinforce the position of Europe's semiconductor and electronics industry within global competition. The Federal Ministry of Education and Research is providing support with grants of 280 million euros for Fraunhofer and 70 million euros for Leibniz.

