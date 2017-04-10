Power over Ethernet(POE) Market estimated to reach at market size of US $1 billion by 2022
Power over Ethernet Market, By Types , By Power to Port, by Application, by End User- Forecast 2016-2022 Key Players: Axis Communications AB,Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. ,Texas Instruments, Inc. , STMicroelectronics N.V., Linear Technology Corp. ,Broadcom Ltd. , " POE combines the data and power on the same Ethernet cables to provide power to devices like remote network switches, wireless access points, security cameras and more. POE eliminates the extra need of power socket which make it beneficial in the case when devices like Wi-Fi access points or security cameras need to be installed in ceilings where direct power is difficult to place.
