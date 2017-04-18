OSIsoft Expands Relationship with Rockwe ...
OSIsoft, a leader in operational intelligence, is proud to announce that Rockwell Automation will integrate the PI System technology into FactoryTalk Analytics for Devices, the latest step in an expanding relationship between the two companies to enable digital transformation. FactoryTalk Analytics for Devices is an upcoming appliance from Rockwell Automation that auto discovers devices on industrial networks to conduct diagnostics and monitor their health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr 2
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar 26
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar 24
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC