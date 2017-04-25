Oil pipeline spill pollutes North Dakota tributary

A 1,050-gallon oil pipeline spill in western North Dakota polluted a tributary of the Little Missouri River but was prevented from flowing into the larger waterway by its fast-moving current, a state Health Department official said Tuesday. An estimated 756 gallons of oil and 294 gallons of saltwater, a drilling byproduct, leaked from a pipeline in Bowman County operated by Oklahoma City-based Continental Resources.

