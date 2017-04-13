O2Micro to Announce First Quarter 2017 Results

O2MicroA International Limited, , a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31st, 2017, on Wednesday, May 10th, 2017. The press release will be followed by a conference call at 6:00 a.m. , 9:00 a.m. .

