NexStreaming Opens up Video Editing Asset Store for LG G6
NexStreaming , a mobile multimedia software company, has renewed the contract with LG Electronics to supply NexEditor SDK, a video editing solution, and its companion Asset Store App, VASSET. VASSET is an asset store app designed to provide new video editing assets to LG G6 users.
