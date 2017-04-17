NexStreaming Opens up Video Editing A...

NexStreaming Opens up Video Editing Asset Store for LG G6

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

NexStreaming , a mobile multimedia software company, has renewed the contract with LG Electronics to supply NexEditor SDK, a video editing solution, and its companion Asset Store App, VASSET. VASSET is an asset store app designed to provide new video editing assets to LG G6 users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Apr 2 Kris wilson 125
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mar 26 Jimmyzx9 12
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Mar 24 cal 53
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar 21 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar 19 Solarman 1
News A New Program For Renewable Energy Mar '17 Solarman 1
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb '17 Joeseph M 81
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,357,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC