NES Classic Mini, Themed Classic Controller Discontinued In North America

An upcoming shipment of the NES Classic to North America may be the system's last. Nintendo confirmed the discontinuation in a statement to IGN today, and that final shipments would be sent to retail in Nintendo of America territories throughout April.

