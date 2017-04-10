NES Classic Mini, Themed Classic Controller Discontinued In North America
An upcoming shipment of the NES Classic to North America may be the system's last. Nintendo confirmed the discontinuation in a statement to IGN today, and that final shipments would be sent to retail in Nintendo of America territories throughout April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr 2
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar 26
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar 24
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar 21
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Joeseph M
|81
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC