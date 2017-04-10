Mouser Electronics Named Top Global H...

Mouser Electronics Named Top Global High Service Distributor for 4th Straight Year

Mouser Electronics , Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, has been honored with the prestigious Global High Service Distributor of the Year award for the fourth consecutive year by TE Connectivity , a global leader in connectivity and sensors. Mouser also was recognized by TE as their top customer growth leader and top NPI distributor.

