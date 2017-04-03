Molex Brad Micro-Change M12 Heavy-Duty Ethernet Connector System
First-to-meet SAE J2839 standards for heavy-duty vehicle applications, delivers Fast Ethernet speeds of 10/100 Mbps and withstands 10x the amount of pull-force as industry standard M12 connectors )-- Molex has introduced its BradA Micro-ChangeA M12 Heavy-Duty Ethernet Connector System - the first M12 system to comply with the SAE J2839 heavy-duty, high-speed datalink standard. Cat 5e compliant for 10/100 Mbps Ethernet speeds, the new connector system meets the needs of commercial vehicle and off-highway machine manufacturers seeking M12 Ethernet solutions for use in extremely harsh environments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Sun
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar 26
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar 24
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar 21
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar 9
|Solarman
|1
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Joeseph M
|81
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC