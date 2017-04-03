Molex Brad Micro-Change M12 Heavy-Dut...

Molex Brad Micro-Change M12 Heavy-Duty Ethernet Connector System

3 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

First-to-meet SAE J2839 standards for heavy-duty vehicle applications, delivers Fast Ethernet speeds of 10/100 Mbps and withstands 10x the amount of pull-force as industry standard M12 connectors )-- Molex has introduced its BradA Micro-ChangeA M12 Heavy-Duty Ethernet Connector System - the first M12 system to comply with the SAE J2839 heavy-duty, high-speed datalink standard. Cat 5e compliant for 10/100 Mbps Ethernet speeds, the new connector system meets the needs of commercial vehicle and off-highway machine manufacturers seeking M12 Ethernet solutions for use in extremely harsh environments.

Chicago, IL

