MKS Instruments Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

MKS Instruments, Inc. , a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today reported first quarter 2017 financial results. Revenue was $437 million, an increase of 8% from $405 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and an increase of 33% from $330 million in the first quarter of 2016 on a pro-forma basis.

