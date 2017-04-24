Mitsubishi Electric Announces Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2017
The full document on Mitsubishi Electric's financial results can be viewed at the following link: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, the business environment was buoyed by the expanding U.S. economy and gradual recoveries in Japan and Europe, as well as modest improvement in China's economic slowdown. In addition, the yen became stronger against foreign currencies compared to the previous year, but weakened after the U.S. presidential election in November.
