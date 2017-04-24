Micron names SanDisk co-founder Mehrotra as its new CEO

Here's a news item from the Associated Press: BOISE, Idaho - Micron Technology says it has hired the co-founder of SanDisk to be the company's new chief executive officer and president. The Boise, Idaho,-based memory chip maker in a statement Thursday says Sanjay Mehrotra will also be a member of the board of directors when he starts on May 8. Mehrotra led SanDisk as a startup in 1988 until it was acquired by Western Digital in 2016.

