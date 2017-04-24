Micron names SanDisk co-founder Mehrotra as its new CEO
Here's a news item from the Associated Press: BOISE, Idaho - Micron Technology says it has hired the co-founder of SanDisk to be the company's new chief executive officer and president. The Boise, Idaho,-based memory chip maker in a statement Thursday says Sanjay Mehrotra will also be a member of the board of directors when he starts on May 8. Mehrotra led SanDisk as a startup in 1988 until it was acquired by Western Digital in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr 2
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC