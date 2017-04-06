Man indicted on terrorism charges
The acts of terrorism charges were related to attempts to light an incendiary device at several different locations in both Las Vegas and Henderson, including a NV Energy transformer box on Commendation Drive, near Buffalo Drive and Spring Mountain Road; a location on Dancing Vines Avenue, near Pyle Avenue and Maryland Parkway; and a location on Coral Sea Street, near Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway. The indictment says under unlawful acts related to weapons of mass destruction, Mork had in his possession approximately 251 pounds of ammonium nitrate, 26 pounds of aluminum powder and 9.5 pounds of red iron oxide.
