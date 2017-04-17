LG Electronics estimates Q1 operating profit at 922 bln won
We already have evidence of the same in the form of previous quarterly reports , where these businesses contribute about 68 percent to the overall operating profit. The global memory-chip leader said first-quarter operating profit was likely 9.9 trillion won , compared with an average forecast of 9.4 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters survey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|7 hr
|payme
|9
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr 2
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar 26
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar 24
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar 21
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC