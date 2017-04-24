Japan's Nikon sues ASML, Zeiss for using chip-making knowhow

Nikon Corp. says it has taken legal action in the Netherlands, Germany and Japan over use of its semiconductor making technology by ASML Holding N.V. and Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH. Nikon said in a statement issued Monday that it was seeking to stop ASML and its supplier Zeiss from using its patented technology without Nikon's permission in lithography systems used to make computer chips.

