Ixia Shareholders Approve Acquisition...

Ixia Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Keysight Technologies

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

As previously announced on January 30, 2017, Ixia and Keysight entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Keysight will acquire Ixia by way of a merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of Keysight with and into Ixia. At the special meeting, approximately 82.8% of Ixia's outstanding shares voted in favor of the agreement and the principal terms of the merger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Apr 2 Kris wilson 125
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mar 26 Jimmyzx9 12
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Mar 24 cal 53
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar 21 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar 19 Solarman 1
News A New Program For Renewable Energy Mar '17 Solarman 1
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb '17 Joeseph M 81
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,537 • Total comments across all topics: 280,269,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC