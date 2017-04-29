iPhone 8 Could Bring Good News to Qorvo

iPhone 8 Could Bring Good News to Qorvo

Read more: The Motley Fool

Investors seem to have forgotten that the chipmaker in February issued terrible guidance for the quarter that ended in March , possibly due to market share losses to Skyworks Solutions Qorvo is set to report fourth-quarter results on May 3. Here's what investors should expect from its upcoming earnings. Wall Street expects $0.81 per share in earnings from Qorvo on revenue of $631 million, in line with the company's guidance.

