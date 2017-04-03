Intersil Fills Out 12V Synchronous Bu...

Intersil Fills Out 12V Synchronous Buck Regulator Portfolio

The newest members of the ISL850xx family consist of the ISL85014, ISL85012, ISL85009, ISL85005A and ISL85005 buck regulators. They deliver 14A, 12A, 9A and 5A of continuous output current, respectively, to industrial computers and programmable logic controllers as well as telecom, test and measurement, server and storage networking equipment.

