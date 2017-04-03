Intersil Fills Out 12V Synchronous Buck Regulator Portfolio
The newest members of the ISL850xx family consist of the ISL85014, ISL85012, ISL85009, ISL85005A and ISL85005 buck regulators. They deliver 14A, 12A, 9A and 5A of continuous output current, respectively, to industrial computers and programmable logic controllers as well as telecom, test and measurement, server and storage networking equipment.
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|16 hr
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar 26
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar 24
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar 21
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar 9
|Solarman
|1
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Joeseph M
|81
