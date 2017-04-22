International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
Shares of International Business Machines Corp. gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $161.62, but opened at $161.69.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr 2
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar 26
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar 24
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC