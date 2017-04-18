IBM posts first revenue miss in five quarters, shares drop
International Business Machines Corp reported a bigger-than-expected drop in revenue for the first time in five quarters due to weak demand in its technology services business, its biggest. REUTERS: International Business Machines Corp reported a bigger-than-expected drop in revenue for the first time in five quarters due to weak demand in its technology services business, its biggest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|payme
|9
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr 2
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar 26
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar 24
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar 21
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC