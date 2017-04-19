Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.622 Mil...

Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.622 Million Stake in STMicroelectronics NV

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,124 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period.

