Google and Facebook Victims of $100 Million Phishing Scam
More than a month after the U.S. Department of Justice charged a Lithuanian man in a $100 million phishing scam against two Internet companies, an investigation by Fortune has confirmed the victims' identities: Google and Facebook. Between 2013 and 2015, the companies were reportedly fooled into wiring payments to accounts controlled by Evaldas Rimasauskas, 48, in the belief they were making payments to a legitimate supplier, Taiwan-based Quanta Computer Inc. In its March 21 announcement of criminal charges against Rimasauskas, who was arrested and is being held in Lithuania, the Justice Department noted that "much" of the money stolen in the phishing scam had been recovered.
