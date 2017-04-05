Fortune 500 Manufacturer Selects Capstone Signature Series Microturbines for Large 5MW CHP Project
Capstone Turbine Corporation , the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it secured an initial order for five C1000S Signature Series microturbines to enhance the overall energy efficiency of a large manufacturing facility in Tennessee. The customer, a U.S. Fortune 500 manufacturing company, will adopt the ultra-clean energy technology as part of their overall corporate sustainability initiative.
